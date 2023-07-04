Inter-District Snatchers’ Gang Busted In Puri, 3 Held

Puri: Chandanpur police in Puri district have busted an inter-district snatchers’ gang with the arrest of three persons on Tuesday.

The arrested operatives of the snatchers’ gang have been identified as Sujan alias Suryakanta Samantaray (27) of Jaliapada village in Kanas, Babuna alias Subash Dash (27) of Shanti Guest house lane in Baliapanda and Chandan Mishra (23) of Shibasakti Sahi in Baliapanda of Puri.

One country-made pistol, one live bullet, two mobile phones, a smartwatch, two pieces of gold chain, one knife, one scooter and a motorcycle key belonging to a complainant were seized from the three operatives of the inter-district snatchers’ gang.

On 03/04.07.2023 at about 03.30 AM, the three accused persons robbed one, Shiba Prasad Mahanta, keeping him at gunpoint and brandishing a knife on the New Jagannath Sadak near Narasinghpur petrol tank. After assaulting Mahanta and his friends Sudam Khilar and Srimukha Sahoo, the accused fled the scene.

On the basis of a complaint, Inspector Sumati Mohanty of Chandanpur PS along with PS staff who were conducting patrolling to prevent snatching on the Highway swung into action and apprehended the snatchers within two hours of the offence committed.

The robbed materials were seized and during frisking one country-made pistol, one knife, one live ammunition, one keypad mobile belonging to accused persons and two cut pieces of the chain were seized.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused persons are involved in multiple snatching cases in adjoining districts. They would do 3/4 snatching in an area, and then move to another district and commit similar offences and then again move to a different district. They had come to Puri to commit multiple snatching in the next 2/3 days and then were planning to leave Odisha for Kolkata. However, the gangs’ luck ran out today.

An investigation is going on to ascertain the source of the firearm, ammunition and gold chains. The criminal background of all the accused persons is being verified, the police said at a press meet. Addl SP Sushil Kumar Mishra, Town PS IIC Gokula Ranjan Das, and Chandanpur IIC Sumati Mohanty were present at the presser.