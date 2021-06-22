Inter-district Cyber Fraudster Arrested In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police has busted a cyber-crime racket and arrested one fraudster from the city area in this connection on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Routray (33) alias Kartika of Nayagarh district’s Nuagaon.

According to police, one Dashaloka Sharma had received a phone call recently from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as his close friend and asked him for Rs 10,000 help.

Believing in him, Sharma sent the asked amount to the person via google pay. After getting money, the accused switched off his mobile phone and did not return the money to Sharma.

Later, Sharma realized that he has been trapped in the cyber fraud and immediately lodged a complaint with the Jharsuguda town police.

Acting on the plaint, a special team led by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and SI Savitri Bal was formed and raids were carried out at various places.

“We have arrested an inter-district cyber fraudster and we found that there were several cases registered against him. Our cops arrested the accused by tracking his mobile number and forwarded it to the court today,” said Jhasuguda SP Bikash Chandra Das.

” 28 sim cards, 11 mobile phones, 14 ATM cards, checkbooks of 15 different banks, and other materials have been seized from him and further probe is on,” the SP said.