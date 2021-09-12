Intense Rainfall To Continue In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack would continue to experience heavy to very intense rainfall on Sunday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

As per the nowcast warning for the capital city area, moderate rain or thundershower with one or two spells of intense to very intense rainfall is very likely to continue over Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city area, the Met Centre said issuing Orange Warning.

Intense rainfall could affect visibility and result in traffic congestion. Besides, it would also result in heavy water-logging in low-lying areas and underpass roads.

The IMD Regional Centre here also advised the citizens to avoid movement as far as possible and be aware of manholes and uncovered electric wires while walking.