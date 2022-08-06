Intense Rain Spells
BreakingBhubaneswarCuttack

Intense Rain Spells Lash Cuttack, Bhubaneswar; Advisory Issued

By Pragativadi News Service
35

Bhubaneswar: The Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Saturday witnessed an intense spell of rains flooding roads and streets.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here also has issued an advisory.

As per the IMD advisory, “Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thunderstorm with one or two intense spell (2-3 cm/hr) very likely to occur over Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

<>

</>

The intense spell of heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, under pass roads and might also create problems in the movement of vehicular traffic due to poor visibility.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7258 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking