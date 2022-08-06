Intense Rain Spells Lash Cuttack, Bhubaneswar; Advisory Issued

Bhubaneswar: The Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Saturday witnessed an intense spell of rains flooding roads and streets.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here also has issued an advisory.

As per the IMD advisory, “Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thunderstorm with one or two intense spell (2-3 cm/hr) very likely to occur over Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The intense spell of heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, under pass roads and might also create problems in the movement of vehicular traffic due to poor visibility.