Intense fighting continues for third day in Sudan as death toll nears 100

Sudan: Fierce clashes have been reported across Sudan as fighting between rival armed factions continues to spread.

Violence between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued overnight into its third day.

Nearly 100 people have been killed, a doctors’ union said, and one estimate put the number of injured at 1,100.

Both sides claimed to control key sites in the capital Khartoum, where residents sheltered from explosions.

Fighting continued into Sunday in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country after months of tensions erupted between two rival military leaders.

The sound of heavy firing could be heard as the military urged people to remain inside their homes. Schools, banks and government offices would be closed on Sunday.

Both sides claim they control key airports and other installations.