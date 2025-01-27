

Intense cold is likely to batter Odisha with temperature decreasing significantly following the retreat of the western disturbance. In the wake of the retreat of the western disturbances, the influx of cold, dry winds to the state will increase, leading to a drop in temperature and a rise in cold.



The state’s nocturnal temperatures have already declined by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several regions, reports said.



“The western disturbances have moved away, allowing the cold winds to sweep in and lower the state’s temperatures significantly,” Weather expert Umashankar Das revealed. These disturbances, originating in the Mediterranean, often affect northern India during the winter months, bringing cooler temperatures and occasional rainfall.



Drop in Temperature:



1. In the steel city of Rourkela and Jharsuguda, the minimum temperature was recorded at a mere 8 degrees Celsius.



2. Keonjhar experienced chillier weather at 11.2 degrees Celsius.



3. Sambalpur and Hirakud noted temperatures of 13.3 and 14.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.



4. Coastal Balasore registered 14.8 degrees.



5. Chandbali and the state capital Bhubaneswar experienced slightly milder conditions at 17.6 and 18.6 degrees Celsius.



Advisory Issued:



Residents have been advised to take precautionary measures to cope with the cold, particularly during nights when temperatures reach their lowest. The state’s meteorological department continues to monitor the situation closely, providing updates as necessary.



Blanket of Dense Fog:



Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre has predicted continued misty conditions for coastal and interior areas across the state. A yellow alert has been issued for the next 24 hours across 14 districts, including Sundargarh, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.