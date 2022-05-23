Intelligence Agencies Issue Alert As Pakistan’s ISI Planning To Blow Up Rly Tracks In India

New Delhi: An alert has been issued by the Intelligence agencies following inputs that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has hatched a big conspiracy to target railway tracks in Punjab and its surrounding states.

The alert said ISI operatives have planned to blow up railway tracks in Punjab and adjoining states. India’s intelligence agencies said the plans to blow up railway tracks were being formulated to hit freight trains.

Intelligence agencies also stated in the alert that ISI is funding its operatives in India on a large scale to target railway tracks.