Intel Launches Core i9-12900KS Desktop Processor With A Maximum Speed of 5.5GHz: More Details Here

New Delhi: Intel has launched its Core i9-12900KS as a top-end desktop processor from the chipmaker to tackle AMD. The company claims that the chip is able to deliver as much as 5.5GHz max turbo frequency. Technically, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is an unlocked model of the prevailing Core i9-12900K.

Intel Core i9-12900KS value, availability

Intel Core i9-12900KS value begins at $739 (roughly Rs. 56,100), and the brand new processor might be obtainable from April 5. Particulars concerning the India pricing of the Core i9-12900KS might be obtainable at a later stage. Final 12 months, Intel Core i9-12900K was launched at a beginning value of $589 (roughly Rs. 44,700).

Other than the world’s fastest tag, Intel says that the Core i9-12900KS delivers up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency. For context, its rival AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X comes with a base clock of 4.8 GHz, so expect significant performance speeds on the new Intel processor.

The fast processing speed is backed by Intel’s proprietary technologies like its Thermal Velocity Boost and Adaptive Boost Technology. And just like any other top-end processor, Intel says that the Core i9-12900KS is meant to provide “the ultimate gaming experience” to even the most extreme gamers.

With Core i9-12900KS, Intel targets “enthusiasts and gamers” who seek the fastest processor speeds available in the market. In numbers, it comes with 16 cores, including eight Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores, along with 24 threads. The performance maps to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency, 150W processor base power, and 30MB Intel Smart Cache.

The processor supports PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0, up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s. Intel says that the Core i9-12900KS is compatible with existing Z690 motherboards with the latest BIOS.

Intel says that the new processor will be found “at retailers worldwide” as a boxed processor. Other than the direct sales, we should see it integrated into high-end computers from Intel’s OEM partners soon.