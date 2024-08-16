Integrated Green Ship Recycling Industrial Park in Odisha Soon

Bhubaneswar: A discussion meeting on the ship recycling industry was held at Lok Seva Bhawan, attended by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, and senior officials of Neptunes Shipbuilding Company.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, IDCO MD Bhupinder Singh Poonia and other senior officials attended the high-level meeting.

The Company proposed setting up an Integrated Green Ship Recycling Industry Park in Odisha, leveraging the state’s vast coastline and natural resources. The project promises to boost the state economy, creating 20,000 direct and 50,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Deputy CM Singh Deo emphasised on prioritising local talent in skilled positions and developing their skills. Industries Minister Swain announced plans to establish a skill development institute, providing training to local youths.

The park will recycle 300 ships annually, generating 5 million tonnes of high-quality steel and adding $2 billion to Odisha’s GDP annually. Deepak, MD of Neptunes Shipbuilders, and Satish, Executive Director, participated in the meeting.

With this initiative, Odisha is poised to become a leading state in the ship recycling industry, capitalizing on its strategic location and resources. The project’s implementation is expected to have a significant impact on the state’s economy and employment landscape.