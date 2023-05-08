INTACH Seeks Heritage Status For Paralakhemundi Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has sought heritage status for the state’s first Railway Station at Paralakhemundi.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, INTACH, Odisha chapter convener, A B Tripathy urged him to consider the heritage and historical relevance of the Railway Station and take the initiative for setting up a museum and photo gallery.

An expert team from INTACH, Bhubaneswar, comprising Anil Dhir, Deepak Kumar Nayak, Conservation Architect Satyam Jyoti and Bishnu Mohan Adhikari recently visited Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and submitted a report on the existing and the newly coming up Railway Station.

The recommendations of the INTACH suggest that the Old Heritage Railway station should not be demolished.

“The present new building coming up is on a raised platform and overshadows the existing heritage structure.

“It is still in a very good state and does not need much restoration work. This old station should be given a Heritage Tag and preserved as it is. It is not only of importance to Odisha, being the first Railway Station of the State, but is an important Railway landmark of the nation,” Tripathy said in the letter.

The INTACH also said that the Railways should consider running a new train from Baripada to Paralakhemundi connecting north and south Odisha.

This will be a fitting tribute to two pioneers of the Railways in Odisha, Maharaja Goura Chandra Gajapati and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo, the INTACH said.

This can be a heritage train which will traverse the length of Odisha touching the historic cities of Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur and others.

The INTACH also suggested that the Paralakhemundi Railway Station should be included in the Ramayana Circuit.

The Mahendragiri Hills, which are a biodiversity, heritage and pilgrimage site, have the nearest railhead at Paralakhemundi. The hills have some of the oldest temples of India which find reference both in the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

A train “Mahendragiri Express” should run from Paralakhemundi and Ayodhya which will boost tourism and pilgrimage to the district, the letter said.