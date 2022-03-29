INTACH Bhubaneswar Chapter holds awareness programme on ‘Status of Mother Tongue’

Bhubaneswar: An awareness programme on ‘Status of Mother Tongue’ was organised by Bhubaneswar chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at Dhauli Garden, on the foothills of Dhauli Peace Pagoda, in Bhubaneswar.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, eminent linguist, social scientist and author Padma Shri Debi Prasanna Pattanayak threw light on the subject elucidating the present day status of mother tongue and reiterated the importance for recognition and research in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Basanta Kumar Panda, Director, Centre of Excellence for studies in classical Odia , CIIL, Ministry of Education , Govt. of India, delved into the arena of vernacular language literature while mentioning various works being undertaken for recognition, preservation and research on mother tongue in Odisha and in different parts of the country. Citing the example of distinct dialects used by various tribes in Odisha, people from different regions, he explained the difference between mother tongue and language of study or education.

On this occasion, Dr. Gourahari Das, Dr.Basanta Kumar Panda and Dr. Ratikanta Mishra were inducted to the chapter as new members. The meeting was chaired by Amiya B Tripathy, State Convenor, INTACH, Odisha and coordinated by Bhubaneswar chapter convenor Baikuntha Panigrahi.