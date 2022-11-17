Insuring Swachh Karmis Proves Beneficial

Bhubaneswar: Insurance made by the Housing & Urban Development Department in respect of Swachh Karmis, the community partners who are associated with the Solid Waste Management process proved to be beneficial.

The mother of one deceased Ashtami Bakul, a 38-year-old transgender working as Swachh Karmi who expired recently received an assured sum of Rupees 2 lakh within 7 days of the Claim.

Ashtami Bakul working as Swachh Karmi was driving battery operated vehicle for the collection and transportation of Solid Waste from households to the Wealth Centre for the necessary processing of Solid Waste at Balangir Municipality. “We belong to a poor family and the insurance is a great help at this point of time. I extend my sincere gratitude to Municipality, Housing & Urban Development Department and of course to Odisha Government for the same” told Pankajini Bakul, Mother of the deceased.

It may be mentioned here that 2540 community partners such as Mission Shakti, Transgender and Waste Pickers associated with Sanitation Value Chain as Swachh Karmis have been covered under Group Insurance against death or disability due to accident with an individual coverage of Rs 2 lakh in all ULBs of the State.