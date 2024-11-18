Insurance, as an important pillar of financial services, is imperative for driving economic growth.

To scale up insurance penetration in the State, today i.e. on 18th November 2024, Satyajit Tripathy, Member Secretary, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) met DC Cum ACS to Government, Smt. Anu Garg in the presence of Principal Secretary, Finance.

Since insurance penetration of the State is lower than the national level, a discussion took place on strategies to improve insurance coverage to achieve the goal of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047.

A road map was also planned to convene the First State Level Insurance Committee (SLIC) meeting with the involvement of all stakeholders. Senior officers from IRDAI and State Government were also present in the meeting.