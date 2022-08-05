Institutional (Induction) Training For OAS Grade-‘A’ (JB) 2018 Batch Direct Recruit Officers Begins At State Vigilance Academy

Bhubaneswar: A 2-day Institutional (Induction) training for OAS Grade-‘A’ (JB) 2018 Batch Direct Recruit officers was inaugurated at State Vigilance Academy, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The training programme was inaugurated by P.K. Jena, IAS Development Commissioner-cum-Addl Chief Secretary, Odisha as Chief Guest and Y.K. Jethwa, IPS Director Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack as Guest of Honour.

The Director Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack in his inaugural address, stressed on Good Governance and urged upon all the trainee officers to take the opportunity of the training to equip themselves with the tools for preventive vigilance, effective supervision to prevent leakages in spending of government money in developmental projects and schemes, and for strict adherence to transparency in governance.

The Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary Odisha in his speech expressed satisfaction on the conduct of such a vital training module on transparency and anti corruption measures, at State Vigilance Academy. He hoped that this module will expose the participants to the important facets of Good Governance. He further expressed that Odisha Government has introduced 5T Policy of Good Governance following the principles of team work, timeliness, technology, transparency and transformation. The accountability of a public servant has been enhanced to ensure prompt public service delivery.

He sensitized the OAS Officers to maintain utmost integrity and honesty, and emphasized on preventive Vigilance to prevent corrupt practices with a motto of zero tolerance to corruption. He urged the officers to become well conversant with the rules and regulations and work as a trustee of the Govt. money, while utilising the same on Development works.

The 2-day training will include presentations by Dept and Guest Speakers on vital areas of transparent administration and Governance as well as modalities of preventive and punitive measures to act against corrupt practices.