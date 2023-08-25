Institution of power brokers is dead; it can never revive: Vice President

Describing the success of Chandrayan-3 as moment of glory for the nation, Shri Dhankhar said emphasised that “We are in the big four. It is a matter of time, we’ll be number one.” Mentioning that the previous Chandrayan-2 mission was 96 percent success, he appreciated the gesture of the Prime Minister who stood as a rock behind the then Director, ISRO and motivated our scientists.

Addressing the 25th Convocation of New Delhi Institute of Management today, the Vice President asked the students to be proud of our stupendous achievements. “We should be proud Indians. Our glass is half full & a day it’ll be filled to brim. We have to give up negativity,” he told them.

Shri Dhankhar said that the world looks at India as a bright spot in global economy & as a consequence of several affirmative governmental policies, we have an ecosystem now where one gets an opportunity to fully unleash one’s talent and energy. “You can achieve your dreams,” he told young students.

Stating that our power corridors were have been fully sanitised of power brokers, the Vice President emphasised that “the institution of power brokers is dead. It can never revive. Transparency and accountability are hallmark of governance & there is zero tolerance for corruption now.”

Stating that our judicial system is very robust, VP said that the culture of taking to streets, when one is booked for transgression of law, must die down.

Talking about the legislature, Shri Dhankhar described the conduct of public representatives as dismal. “As Chairman, Rajya Sabha, I don’t see debate, dialogue, discussion. I see disruption,” he said and called upon the youth to “get out of neutral gear; give up your silence & speak out your mind” on this issue. “You have to create a system… in which you will want your representative to exemplify conduct that can be emulated, that can inspire others,” he stressed.

Describing education as the only most impactful transformative mechanism to bring about societal change, Shri Dhankhar appealed to the youth to give back to the society.

Congratulating the passing out students, he asked them to “never stop learning… never stop gathering knowledge.”

The Vice President also called for a structured mechanism to engage with the alumni of our institutions. Recognising that our alumni are world’s most powerful, impactful reservoir of talent, VP suggested creating a National Confederation of Alumni from all institutions. “Then in the task of policy formulation, their contribution can be highly qualitative,” he noted.

Justice B.P. Singh, Board Director, NDIM, Prof. Anil Sahasarbudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum, Government of India, Shri V.M. Bansal, Chairman, NDIM, students, faculty members and other eminent dignitaries were present.

*****