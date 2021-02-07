Instead of studying, Class 10 students spotted cleaning school premises in Delang

Delang: Locals reacted sharply after Class 10 students of Mahatab high school in Delnag were seen to be engaged in cleaning the school premises instead of studying.

The teachers were seen directing the students to clean up the premises fast. Some teachers even asked the students to clean up the classrooms, it is alleged.

The students were seen with spades and axes instead of books and pens. The government has ensured that the Sundays will not be wasted and 100 days of teaching will be ensured at any cost. But, this act seems to negate the sole purpose of the state government.

The headmaster of the high school could not be contacted over mobile for his comment as it remained unanswered. Locals have stated that this discrepancy should be investigated by authorities concerned.