Instead Of “Punishing”, Modi Govt Is “Rewarding China” By Allowing Imports: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking it to show “some courage and respect” for the country’s soldiers.

Addressing the party’s National Council meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said while Chinese aggression is increasing at the border, the BJP-led Centre says “everything is alright”.

Instead of “punishing” China, the Modi government is “rewarding Beijing” by allowing high volumes of imports from the country even though many Indian soldiers put their lives on the line while fighting Chinese troops, he charged.

“Don’t you have any respect for our soldiers? Show some courage. China will come to its senses if India stops imports,” Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the nation to boycott Chinese products. “They say Chinese products are cheap. We do not want Chinese products even if it is cheap. We are ready to buy made-in-India products even if it costs us double,” he added.

Kejriwal also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation and unemployment, accusing it of having no intention to bring relief to the masses.