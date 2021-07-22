Instagram Will Now Automatically Translate Text In Stories For You

New Delhi: Facebook-owned Instagram has added a feature that automatically translates text in story posts preferred language selected by the user.

As per reports, the function will work and come into effect, as soon as it detects a foreign language in a post you don’t have to go through the app to enable some toggle or checkmark some box.

According to Instagram, its stories language translation feature will be available globally at launch, and it currently supports over 90 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Japanese, and Portuguese. (Instagram said support for certain languages might vary depending on the operating system you’re using.)

The idea behind the feature is to make sharing stories with international audiences much easier. Keep in mind, in 2016, Instagram began offering automatic translations for comments, captions, and user bios. Although it launched stories less than a month later, it didn’t bring translations to them.