Instagram Roll Out Special Diwali Themed Stickers: Here’s How To Use

New Delhi: The instant messaging giant Instagram has unveiled three new stickers ahead of Diwali to connect with your friends and family.

The stickers are launched as part of the global campaign #ShareYourLight created in collaboration with Bengaluru-based illustrator, muralist, and pattern designer Neethi. Moreover, the stickers will be visible to your followers in a Diwali multi-author story.

Here’s how you can use the stickers

Capture or upload content to your story Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar Under the featured section, you will see the three new Diwali-themed stickers. Place the same on your story Finish creating your Story Next, post the story

In addition, you can select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar when you upload any content to your story. Select ‘Link Sticker’ and then add the chosen link and then tap. You can place the sticker anywhere on the story.

The Instagram accounts that share hate speech, misinformation, and other content that violates Instagram’s Community Guidelines will not be able to access the Link sticker.