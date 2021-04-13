Instagram Introduces Ramadan Stickers For Stories

New Delhi: Instagram introduced three new stickers at the onset of the holy month of Ramadan. These stickers symbolise completely different facets of the fasting month like ‘Iftari’, which is the ceremony of breaking the quick at sundown. The new stickers will be featured in the story tray that can be accessed by swiping up on the screen when creating an Instagram Story. Instagram Stories that use these new Ramadan stickers will be aggregated into a multi-author story, shared at the front of the Stories tray.

Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, shared the announcement on her Instagram profile. Instagram worked with Hala AlAbbasi, an illustrator from Bahrain, to create the three stickers for Ramadan. “Hala hopes that her stickers will be used throughout Ramadan to mark moments of celebration, from greetings to special suhoors and iftars, all the way to celebrating Eid,” Bedi wrote in her post.

The three stickers feature the moon, iftar food, and a mosque in colourful illustrations. Instagram has also placed the stickers under ‘Featured’ so they appear on top in the sticker stray. The stickers will also be visible through a multi-author story on Instagram. So if you have people you follow use any of the Ramadan stickers, they’ll appear together in a collated story in your feed.