Instagram Introduces ‘Quiet Mode’, Its Own Version Of ‘Do Not Disturb’

New Delhi: Instagram on Thursday introduced its own version of ‘Do not disturb’ with a new feature called ‘quiet mode’ for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reportedly, the meta-owned company added a feature that will alert teens spending too much time on the app at night.

Once enabled, the feature will pause all notifications, auto-reply to messages and update your activity status to ‘in quiet mode’. When turned off, the user will receive a summary of all the actions they missed out on.

Earlier, Instagram has also announced several safety tools to protect minors’ privacy, access to adult content and advertising.