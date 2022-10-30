Instagram Hacks Everyone Needs To Know

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging app, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms that has already taken businesses’ marketing strategies to a whole new level. Today, you can share videos, go live, shop, play around with Augmented Reality features, and so much more. To help you, we’ve narrowed down the Instagram hacks you should focus on.

Layer Photos On Video

Did you know can combine images and videos in your Stories? This can be a great way to add extra context to a photo (for example, you could post an image of a new product feature, with the video in the background of you talking about it) Here’s how to do it:

Swipe up to select the video from your gallery (or record a new one). Open the sticker menu Choose the photo sticker Select the image you want to use in your Instagram Story The selected image will layer on top of the video. Move and resize it to match your preference Change Your Text To Your Brand Colors

By default, Instagram displays only a limited number of colors, but you can uncover a wider array to match your brand aesthetic.

Select the brush tool from the Instagram Story features Tap and hold down any of the default color circles at the bottom of the screen. You’ll see a color slider pop up. Slide the color slider to find the shade matching your brand and preferences. You can also upload an image into your Story and select the exact matching shade using the eyedropper tool (then, delete the image once you’re done) This can be particularly handy if you have a photo of your brand kit with all your brand colors Create a Patterned Backdrop for Sharing a Feed Post

Creating a patterned backdrop is a great way to make sharing a feed post look more visually interesting.

Take a screenshot of a feed post you’d like to share in your Stories and crop it, so it’s just the post Then, click the ‘share’ icon on that original feed post and tap on “Add post to your Story” Stretch the feed post so that it fills the entire screen. This step is important as it will make the final Story a tappable link to your original Instagram post Open up your camera roll and choose the background image or pattern of your choice Then, paste in the screenshot you’ve cropped in step 1 Upload the Story Fill the Background With a Custom Color

An automatically generated Instagram Story background might not match your brand colors or your personal preference. Thankfully it’s possible (and easy!) to change your Story background color.