Instagram Expands Reels To 60 Seconds: Know More

New Delhi: Instagram has expanded the Reels maximum length limit from 30 seconds to 60 seconds for all users and added a captions sticker to the video feature.

As per reports, Instagram has been experimenting with longer Reels for some time, after first extending Reels from 15 to 30 seconds last September. And given that TikTok now enables the upload of longer clips (up to 3 minutes), and YouTube Shorts can also be up to 60 seconds in length.

Regular feed videos can be up to 60 seconds, while you can also upload longer videos in 15 second snippets to Stories, and hour-long clips to IGTV (when uploading from the web).

Moreover, Instagram has also announced that it is introducing new protection measures to make teenagers’ social media experience safer. It is defaulting new joinees under the age of 16 (18 in some countries) into private accounts. A private account lets only people who follow you see posts, Stories, and Reels. Random users can’t even comment on their content and posted content cannot be seen in sections like Explore and hashtag.

It will show a notification highlighting the benefits of a private account and explaining how to change their privacy settings to the young people who already have a public account on Instagram.