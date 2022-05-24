Instagram announces visual refresh with brighter icon, new typography, no iPad app

New York: Instagram has just announced it is rolling out a visual refresh, bringing new energy and purpose to its colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements. The company says it wants to create “more immersive and inclusive experiences” for the community with its new system.

“Our new typeface, Instagram Sans, is designed with our heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts,” says the social media network. The Instagram gradient has also been reimagined with vibrant colors “to make it feel illuminated and alive.”

Instagram says its new layout and design system is “content-forward and celebrates creativity, simplicity, and self-expression.”

Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modeling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colors, is the foundation of our complete color system.

Instagram Sans is inspired by the design elements our community sees every day — our logo and wordmark. From billboards to websites, our new typeface highlights our distinct identity.

The company says its new marketing layouts include full-screen imagery, with reference to the in-app experience to “celebrate the creativity we see from our community every day.”

Instagram also announced other changes to its brand, including a “vibrant” and “illuminated” color gradient for its logo that is expected to be seen in the app’s stickers, Create mode, and Story rings.