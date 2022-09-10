Inspirational Quotes By Queen Elizabeth II That Capture Her Inspiring Legacy
New Delhi: In tribute to The Queen’s life and reign, we take a look back at some of the monarch’s most inspiring and moving quotes over the years:
- “It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2019
- “Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 1991
- “Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed or colour.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2014
- “Our modern world places such heavy demands on our time and attention that the need to remember our responsibilities to others is greater than ever.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2002
- “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2008
- “Grief is the price we pay for love” – said by the Queen in 2001, in a message to the United States after the 9/11 attacks
- “It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 1957
