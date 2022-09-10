Inspirational Quotes By Queen Elizabeth II That Capture Her Inspiring Legacy

New Delhi: In tribute to The Queen’s life and reign, we take a look back at some of the monarch’s most inspiring and moving quotes over the years:

“It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2019 “Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 1991 “Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed or colour.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2014 “Our modern world places such heavy demands on our time and attention that the need to remember our responsibilities to others is greater than ever.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2002 “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2008 “Grief is the price we pay for love” – said by the Queen in 2001, in a message to the United States after the 9/11 attacks “It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult.” – said during the Queen’s Christmas speech in 1957