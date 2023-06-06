Insidious: The Red Door trailer will scare the crap out of you I Watch

The fifth installment in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door is an upcoming supernatural horror film directed by Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut from a screenplay by Scott Teems and story by Leigh Whannell.

It is a direct sequel to Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013). Ty Simpkins, Wilson, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, and Lin Shaye reprise their roles from the films. Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel also join the cast.

After the release of Insidious: The Last Key (2018), Blumhouse Productions opted for possibilities to produce future films in the series, including a crossover with the Sinister series. In October 2020, the studio announced that Wilson would direct and star in the new film, with Teems writing the script based on a story written by Whannell.

Insidious: The Red Door is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 7, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Watch the Trailer:

Set ten years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. To end the haunting and to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton must return once again to the Further in order to stop the Lambert nightmare for good.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film Insidious: The Red Door in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.