Inside Pics From Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray’s Starry Haldi Ceremony

Mumbai: Ananya Panday’s cousin and model Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities began this month with a bridal lunch, which was followed by a mehendi and a haldi ceremony. We got a glimpse of Alanna and Ivor’s haldi ceremony through the pictures posted by the couple’s friends and family members.

The pictures feature them twinning in similar-coloured traditional outfits. While Alanna wore an ivory-coloured lehenga with lots of pastel-coloured embroidery on it, her fiance opted for a stripped kurta.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky’s brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. She is an influencer. Her fiance Ivor is a photographer and videographer. The two are based out of Los Angeles and have come down to Mumbai for their wedding ceremony.

The couple recently held a pre-wedding event, which was attended by actor-cousin Ananya Panday and brother Ahaan Panday among others. They are also hosting a sangeet ceremony on Wednesday night. Celebrities including Ananya, Chunky, Bhavana Pandey, Karan Mehta, Maheep Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Kim Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal, Suhana Khan, Tanisha Mukerji, Palak Tiwari, Dia Mirza, Iulia Vântur and Dino Morea were also seen arriving at the venue. Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri too joined them.

