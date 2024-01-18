INS Visakhapatnam rescues Merchant ship attacked by drone in Gulf of Aden

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night responded to a distress call by a Marshall Island-flagged ship in the Gulf of Aden. According to reports, the ship was victim to a drone attack launched by unknown assailants.

INS Visakhapatnam has been deployed by the Indian Navy in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations. The naval ship responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy. The merchant ship was attacked by a drone at 11.11 pm on Wednesday.

The Indian naval ship acknowledged the distress call and intercepted the vessel at 12.30 am today and provided assistance.

MV Genco Picardy has 22 crew, including 9 Indian sailors. No casualties were recorded.

News agency ANI reported that the Navy’s EOD specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the vessel in the early hours of 18 January 24 to inspect the damaged area.

After a thorough inspection, they allowed the ship for further transit.