INS Vikrant Successfully Completes 4th Phase Of Sea Trials

New Delhi: The fourth phase of Sea Trials for IAC has been successfully completed on 10 Jul 22, during which integrated trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.

The ship’s delivery is being targeted for the end of Jul 22, followed by the commissioning of the ship on Aug 22 to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd is a shining example in the Nation’s quest for ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India Initiative’ with more than 76% indigenous content.

This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides the development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2000 CSL personnel and about 12000 employees in ancillary industries.

Maiden Sea Trials of IAC were successfully completed on Aug 21. This was followed by the second and third phases of Sea Trials on Oct 21 and Jan 22 respectively.

During these three phases of Sea Trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical & electronic suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances, ship Navigation and Communication systems was undertaken.