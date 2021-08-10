INS Talwar Exercises With Kenyan Naval Ship In Mombasa

Mombasa: Post conclusion of exercise Cutlass Express INS Talwar undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with a Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa, an Offshore Patrol Vessel.

Basic manoeuvring exercises were undertaken by the ships to enhance interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation.

On completion of the exercise, INS Talwar thanked Kenya Navy for hosting them at Mombasa and KNS Shujaa appreciated the Indian Navy for ensuring maritime safety in the southern IOR especially, the East Coast of Africa.

INS Talwar has participated in the exercise Cutlass Express 2021. The exercise has started from July 26 to August 6 along the East Coast of Africa, to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security, as per the Ministry of Defence.

An official release on Monday said the exercise is an annual maritime exercise conducted to promote national and regional maritime security in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.