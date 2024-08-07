Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar during her return leg from St Petersburg, Russia conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with German Navy off Kiel Canal on on Monday.

INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from 17 – 20 July 24. These engagements are aimed at strengthening the maritime relations between both the nations.

The conduct of MPX between Indian Navy and German Navy off Kiel Canal signifies Indian Navy’s outreach and sustenance efforts also marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between the two countries.

The MPX with the Sea Lynx of 3rd Squadron Naval Air Wing 5 (MFG5) of the German Navy involved a series of advanced maritime operations such as Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises and VERTREP serials. Units from both the navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and commitment to enhance collaborative efforts.

India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security.

The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world. The MPX with the German navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties and our ability to work together in maritime security operations.