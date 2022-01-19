INS Ranvir Blast: Indian Navy Chief Condoles Deaths Of Three Personnel

Mumbai: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of three Navy personnel who were killed on board INS Ranvir in Mumbai’s dockyard.

“Admiral R Hari Kumar, chief of Naval Staff and all personnel of Indian Navy extend heartfelt condolences to the families of Krishan Kumar MCPO I, Surinder Kumar MCPO II and AK Singh MCPO II, who succumbed to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident onboard INS Ranvir on January 18, 2022,” the statement added.

Three navy personnel- Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) First Class Krishan Kumar, MCPO Second Class Surinder Kumar and MCPO Second Class A K Singh were killed, and 11 others were injured in a blast at around 4:45 pm in the internal compartment of INS Ranvir, which is currently anchored at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Officials said on Tuesday that the ship’s crew immediately responded and the situation was brought under control. There is no major material damage, they said.

According to reports, INS Ranvir, a destroyer ship that was commissioned in the navy back in 1986, was presently on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly.