INS Mormugao Commissioned Into Indian Navy

New Delhi: INS Mormugao, the stealth-guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Navy chief A Admiral R Hari Kumar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were among those present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai.

Named after the Goan city of Mormugao, the naval ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots, a statement from Indian Navy states.

INS Mormugao is the second stealth-guided missile destroyer under Project 15B. Last year, on November 21, INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned into the Indian Navy.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the four ships of the Project are named after major cities: Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat. The ship is constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249 A and will rank among one of the largest destroyers built in India.