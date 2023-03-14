INS Dronacharya To Receive Prestigious President’s Colour Award

New Delhi: INS Dronacharya, the premier gunnery school of the Indian Navy, will receive the prestigious President’s Colour on Thursday in recognition of its commendable services. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award, according to the defence ministry.

The award is considered the highest honour that the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the three services, bestows on a unit for its exceptional service to the nation.

“INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of the Indian Navy, is being awarded the prestigious President’s Colour on March 16 by President of India, Droupadi Murmu,” the ministry said in a statement.

Located in Kochi, INS Dronacharya is entrusted with the training of officers and sailors of the Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign maritime forces on all aspects of gunnery and missile warfare.

Training of officers and sailors to deliver ordnance on target effectively is the core focus of INS Dronacharya.

INS Dronacharya was designated as the Centre for Excellence in gunnery and missile warfare in 2004.