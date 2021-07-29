Inland Vessels Bill 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Inland Vessels Bill 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha today. It was introduced in the House by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal last Thursday.

The Bill seeks to incorporate unified law for the country, instead of separate rules framed by the States. The registration certificate under the new law will be considered valid all over the country, and separate permissions from States shall not be required.

The Bill also provides for a central database for recording the details of the vessels and their crew on an electronic portal.

Sonowal has said the Bill promotes cheaper and safer navigation, ensures protection of life & cargo and brings uniformity in application of laws related to inland waterways & navigation.