Ink Thrown At Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait In Bengaluru, 3 Arrested

Bengaluru: A dozen miscreants hurled ink at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was holding a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have arrested three of the accused belonging to ‘Karnataka Rakshana Vedike’ for the attack.

The three men arrested by Highgrounds police for the attack on Rakesh Tikait are Bharat Shetty, Pratap, and Shivakumar. One of the accused was seen shouting Modi-Modi slogan as he was taken into custody.

Following the ink attack, Tikait accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue.

The press meet was called by Tikait to speak about a sting operation, in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for money.

Tikait further said that cops were responsible for the attack. “The local police are responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government,” he told the media. Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.