All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the T20I series, while Rinku Singh will miss the second and third matches due to injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that Nitish Kumar Reddy will not participate in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. He sustained a side strain during a practice session in Chennai ahead of the second T20I. Reddy will now travel to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further treatment and rehabilitation.

In addition to Reddy, Rinku Singh is also on the injury list. He will miss the second and third games of the series due to a back spasm incurred while fielding during the first T20I in Kolkata.

To replace the injured players, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee has added Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh to the T20I squad.

India secured a seven-wicket victory over England in the first match held in Kolkata. The two teams are set to compete again on January 25 in Chennai.