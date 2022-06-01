Injured wild bear undergoing treatment in Nandankanan zoo dies

Bhubaneswar: An injured wild bear succumbed to its injuries at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

As per available information, the bear was undergoing treatment at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar as it had sustained bullet injuries in firing by poachers in Jeypore.

Reportedly OUAT officials had brought the wild animal to Nandankanan for treatment. However, the animal succumbed to the injuries despite all efforts of the caretakers and veterinary doctors here.