Injured Spotted Deer Rescued In Jharsuguda Village

Jharsuguda: The Kolabira Forest Division personnel, with the help of villagers, rescued an injured spotted deer from Raghunath Pali village in Kolabira block in Jharsuguda district on Saturday.

According to reports, the locals first spotted the deer in the backyard of a house in the village and immediately informed the local forest office. Soon a team reached the village and rescued the injured deer.

It is being assumed that the deer might have strayed into the human settlement from the Mahul Munda Reserve Forest, to the forest department officials said.

“Once the deer has fully recovered, it will be released into the wild,” said Harihar Patra, an official of Kolabira forest division.