Injured Porcupine Rescued From Forest In Khurda

Khurda: Forest department personnel today rescued an injured porcupine from a reserved forest near Bhanragada village under Balipatna police limits in Khurda district.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after one Trilochan Patra spotted the wounded animal and informed the forest personnel about the same.

On intimation, the officials reached the spot and rescued the porcupine, and carried it to Banamalipur veterinary hospital. Later, it was shifted to OUAT for further treatment.

Indian porcupine that can grow up to 70-90 cm long and weigh over 35-kilogram is known for its characteristic short spine.