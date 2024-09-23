Beijing: Elena Rybakina, the former Wimbledon champion, has withdrawn from the Beijing and Wuhan tournaments due to a back problem, yet she plans to return before the WTA Tour’s season-ending event in Riyadh this November.

The fourth-ranked player in the world had a successful first half of 2024, clinching titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Stuttgart. However, she missed several events later on because of illness and injuries.

Post her Wimbledon semifinal appearance, Rybakina had to withdraw from the Paris Olympics owing to bronchitis and later from the US Open in August after a lower back injury, despite winning her initial match.

“I regret to withdraw from the upcoming Asian tournaments due to a persistent back injury,” Rybakina stated.

“Having worked diligently on my recovery, my medical team and I agree that prioritizing my health is the best course of action at this moment,” she continued.

The 25-year-old, who parted ways with her long-time coach Stefano Vukov just before the US Open, currently holds the third spot in the WTA race to the November 2-9 Finals.

“It’s been a tough year, and I’m thankful for the support from the tournament organizers and all my fans,” added the Kazakh athlete. “My team and I are focusing on getting me ready for the court in time for the season’s end.”