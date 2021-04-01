Injection Prescribed Through Internet Search Claims Baby’s Life

Nabarangpur: In an unfortunate incident, a 6-month-old baby died after being allegedly administered with a wrong injection at Dabugam Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

As per reports, one Prashanta Bisoyi admitted his child to the CHC at Dabugam due to some health issues. The doctor allegedly ran a search on the internet following which he prescribed an injection.

After being jabbed with the injection, the baby’s health condition deteriorated and soon he succumbed. Reportedly, soon after the baby died, the doctor fled from the spot.

Following the incident, the baby’s family levelled allegations of medical negligence.