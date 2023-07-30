INIFD Bhubaneswar’s Spectacular Annual Design Show ‘Navyata 2023’ celebrates spirit of fashion

Bhubaneswar: The prestigious International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Bhubaneswar,, hosted a spectacular annual design show, Navyata 2023, at Hotel Welcome by ITC on Sunday.

The event was graced by the presence of the renowned Bollywood actor, Mr. Aman Verma, along with Mr. Anil Khosla, Global CEO of INIFD, and Professor Architect Smt. Rajkunawan Nayak. The occasion was also honored by the esteemed presence of Mr. Asutosh Panda, Centre Director of INIFD-Bhubaneswar. Among other dignitaries Former MP, Sri. Pradeep Kumar Majhi and Smt Shreemayee Mishra, Chairperson, Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board were also present in the occasion.

The evening witnessed a stunning display of talent as more than 200 students specializing in Fashion and Interior Designing showcased their exceptional creations at Navyata 2023. Notably, the event also provided an exclusive platform for alumni to exhibit their innovative designs. The runway dazzled with the presence of popular personalities, including Comedian Papu Pom Pom, Ollywood Actress Jasmin Rath, Actor Abhisekh Panda, and Musical sensation Mrimayee, who graced the occasion as showstoppers.

A historic moment was marked during the event with the grand launch of Medhavi Skills University and NSDC-empowered vocational training Programs by INIFD-Bhubaneswar. This significant step brought together esteemed guests and industry experts, signifying a transformative phase in design education and skill development, further enhancing the Annual Designing show of INIFD.

During the event, Bollywood actor, Mr. Aman Verma, emphasized the rising demand for skilled professionals in the design sector. He stressed the importance of equipping young INIFDians with specialized skills that align with the requirements of the talent market. The courses have been carefully curated to be domain-specific and are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

Mr. Anil Khosla, the Global CEO of INIFD, expressed his belief that these courses would strengthen the fundamentals of degree and diploma students, providing them with practical exposure. The practical training offered will enhance their creativity, decision-making abilities, and employment prospects, ultimately granting them UGC-approved degrees of B.VOC, M.VOC, and B.Des, in line with the New Education Policy. Mr. Khosla acknowledged the exceptional design skills of the students and inspired their creativity, even joining in the celebratory atmosphere with lively dancing and enjoyment.

Mr. Asutosh Panda, Centre Director of INIFD-Bhubaneswar, emphasized INIFD’s commitment to preparing students for professional excellence by fostering creativity through a career-oriented approach and a global perspective.

With a glorious legacy of over 28 years, Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) continues to revolutionize designing education in the country. With a futuristic vision, strategic collaborations, and a steadfast commitment to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, INIFD remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing dynamics of the design world.

Established in March 2018, Inter National Institute of Fashion Designing (INIFD) Bhubaneswar has already provided job placements to nearly 400+ students, with two of them being selected to showcase their designs at Lakme Fashion Week. The institute takes pride in providing quality trainers and faculties for academic and student growth.

INIFD Bhubaneswar’s Navyata 2023 has yet again set a remarkable standard in the world of fashion designing, solidifying its position as a leading institution in nurturing creative talent and driving innovation in the design industry.