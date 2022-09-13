Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting

Bengaluru: Infosys has warned employees against moonlighting. In an email sent to the employees, the human resource department has said that moonlighting is not permitted according to employees’ code of conduct and any violation could lead to disciplinary action including termination of employment, said a report. The email has sent with the subject line ‘No two-timing, no moonlighting’, the outlet further said. This comes a month after Wipro Chairman Azim Premji termed the practice as cheating.

Moonlighting allows employees to work second jobs, outside normal business hours of the primary job, under certain conditions.

In its communication sent to employees on Monday, Infosys said that employees cannot take up other assignments during or outside business hours. The company added that it “strictly discourages dual employment”, said a India report.

“As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time as director/partner/member/employee of any other organisation/entity engaged in any form of business activity without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company,” the Infosys email said.

Concerns around moonlighting emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic when employees were allowed to work from remote locations. Many firms, especially in the information technology sector, came to know that their employees were using the remote working facility to simultaneously work on projects for others.

The firms said it will affect productivity, create conflict of interest and even cause data breaches.