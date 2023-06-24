Infosys launches free AI certifications to help people learn skills for AI-related jobs

New Delhi: Infosys has launched a free artificial intelligence (AI) certification training program to help learners build their careers and develop skill sets to obtain the right job. The free AI course is available on the Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform, along with several other certification courses that offer a variety of topics related to AI. These courses include an introductory course on AI and Generative AI, focusing on deep learning and natural language processing, as well as a master class on AI and the impact of Generative AI.

According to Infosys, the company’s AI-first specialists and data strategists, who are responsible for delivering Infosys Topaz AI-first services, solutions, and platforms, will be part of shaping the curriculum of these courses. Their expertise will ensure that learners are equipped with future-ready skill sets.

Infosys further explains that it will provide certification in AI and Generative AI skills, which are crucial for securing jobs, through its Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform. The certification program will offer a diverse range of courses covering various topics related to AI. These courses include an introductory course on AI and Generative AI, with a specific emphasis on deep learning and natural language processing. Additionally, there will be a masterclass on AI and the impact of Generative AI.

Furthermore, Infosys will also provide a customised course on ‘Citizens Data Science’, which will encompass different facets of the data science discipline. The course will cover topics such as Python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis. Upon successfully completing the course, learners will receive a certificate.

Notably, the Infosys Springboard is a virtual platform that offers a curriculum-rich learning experience. It provides corporate-grade learning experiences and learners can access the online courses from any device. The platform provides a closer collaboration between educators and learners, catering to students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Talking about the courses, Thirumala Arohi, Infosys’s SVP and Head-Education, Training and Assessment says “We firmly believe that AI proficiency will give young aspirants and professionals a competitive advantage in a dynamic and demanding job market.”