Influencer Nancy Tyagi sparkles in self-made second out for Cannes Film Festival 2024

France: Influencer and self-taught designer Nancy Tyagi shone bright at Cannes 2024. For her second outfit at the Cannes Film festival the Indian influencer wore an ensemble that was a fusion to a saree with delicate fabric and intricate embroidery and was paired beautifully with a backless blouse and a headscarf.

Nancy comes from Baranwa village in the Baghpat district of UP. As one could imagine, her journey to fame hasn’t been an easy one. Nevertheless, the influencer possessed a determination and raw skill that was reliable enough to catapult her into the world of glitz and glam. Right before the pandemic struck, Nancy, with a pocket full of dreams, moved to Delhi to prepare for her UPSC exam, secretly hoping that something more would materialise and her creative vision would find its course.