Influencer Nancy Tyagi sparkles in self-made second out for Cannes Film Festival 2024
France: Influencer and self-taught designer Nancy Tyagi shone bright at Cannes 2024. For her second outfit at the Cannes Film festival the Indian influencer wore an ensemble that was a fusion to a saree with delicate fabric and intricate embroidery and was paired beautifully with a backless blouse and a headscarf.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7Lh8ZzJrcD/?igsh=Z2Rmc2FnY3o2M3E0
Nancy comes from Baranwa village in the Baghpat district of UP. As one could imagine, her journey to fame hasn’t been an easy one. Nevertheless, the influencer possessed a determination and raw skill that was reliable enough to catapult her into the world of glitz and glam. Right before the pandemic struck, Nancy, with a pocket full of dreams, moved to Delhi to prepare for her UPSC exam, secretly hoping that something more would materialise and her creative vision would find its course.
Comments are closed.