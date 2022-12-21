Infinix Zero Ultra Smartphone With 180w Charging Launched: More Details Here

New Delhi: Infinix has launched its latest product in the Indian market called the Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone. The new Ultra phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and the company is now offering this product in the market for a special launch price.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G price and availability details

The single 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G costs Rs 29,999. The smartphone is available in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour variants.

The device will be sold across the nation starting on December 25 through Flipkart. Customers who use their Flipkart Axis Bank cards to purchase the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G during the sale will receive a 5% cashback. Options for cost-free EMIs begin at Rs 2,500. Customers can also take advantage of exchange promotions to reduce the cost of the smartphone. Before coming to the nation, the smartphone was first introduced in other places.

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra features a 6.8-inch 3D 120Hz AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution. It gets a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS support, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Infinix is powering the device with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD slot. It runs on the Android 12-based XOS 12 version out of the box. You have a 4500mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging which it claims will give you full juice in just 12 minutes. The company is providing two charging modes – standard and furious to preserve the battery cycle. Infinix says the phone will get regular updates along with OS upgrades, and we are hoping the company lives up to its promise.

Coming to the Zero 20, you have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which makes it a 4G device.

You have a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. While the front of the phone packs a 60-megapixel selfie shooter with OIS support. This phone has a 4,500mAh battery as well but only supports 44W charging speed, which is not bad for the price segment.