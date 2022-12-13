Infinix Zero Ultra India Launch Date Is Set For December 20

New Delhi: Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is all set to launch on December 20 in India. The upcoming 5G-enabled handset will debut in India alongside the Infinix Zero 20. Meanwhile, the company has revealed on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart that the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will sport a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also confirmed to offer support for 180W fast charging, just like the global variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra.

Infinix Zero Ultra specs (expected)

The Infinix Zero Ultra which has been launched in the global markets is a 5G handset which runs on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G sports a 200-megapixel rear camera setup, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. It will also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

According to the company’s landing page, the Infinix Zero Ultra will feature the same 180W fast charging support found in the global model, which packs a 4,500mAh battery. It is claimed to fully charge the phone in 12 minutes.

The global variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G smartphone supports GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 5G as well as WiFi6 connectivity.