Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set For December 20

New Delhi: Infinix Zero series is all set to launch in India on December 20. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is most likely to be the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 that was launched last week for global markets.

Pricing, Availability

The ZERO 5G 2023’s availability will vary depending on the region. For now, its price starts at US$ 239 and there will be three colour options to choose from Pearly White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, paired with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. This smartphone houses 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 5GB. It also features 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash on the front. Its rear camera setup is capable of recording up to 4K videos at 30fps.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The handset also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. This Infinix smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 12.