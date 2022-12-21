Infinix Zero 20 Launched In India With 60MP OIS Selfie Camera And More

New Delhi: The Infinix Zero 20 initially went official in late September. Almost three months later, this smartphone has now made its debut in India alongside the Infinix Zero Ultra.

Infinix Zero 20 Price and Availability in India

The Infinix Zero 20 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB memory configuration in India priced at ₹15,999. It can be availed in either Space Grey, Glitter Gold, or Green Fantasy colour options. The phone will go on sale from December 25 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 20 Specifications

The Infinix Zero 20 features a design inspired by the Oppo F21 Pro. It measures 7.98mm in thickness and weighs 196g.

The phone is built around a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), a 90Hz refresh rate, and a dewdrop notch. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 SoC paired with a VC liquid cooling system.

The handset sports a triple camera system on the rear comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 60MP snapper with support for OIS.

The device boots XOS 12 based on Android 12. It comes with all the essential connectivity options, such as dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Last but not least, the smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging.